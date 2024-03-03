QICDRC Organises 'Art Of Advocacy' Seminar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) held a seminar titled 'The Art of Advocacy', in collaboration with the LexisNexis legal network.

The seminar provided legal experts with invaluable insights into the essential skills and strategies required for effective legal representation.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, each renowned for their expertise in the field of advocacy, including the QICDRC Enforcement Judge, Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi; Dr. Nasser Al Adba, lawyer and Chairman at Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Qatar QFC Branch; Michael Bowsher KC, barrister, visiting professor and arbitrator at Monckton Chambers and QICDRC's registrar, Umar Azmeh who moderated the discussion.

The speakers shared their extensive knowledge and practical insights with the audience. Throughout the discussion, attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on various aspects of advocacy, specifically written and oral presentation techniques.