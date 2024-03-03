'Qatar-Egypt Supreme Committee Meeting To Boost Bilateral Cooperation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: A number of Egyptian diplomats lauded the outcomes of the meeting of the 5th session of Qatar-Egypt Joint Supreme Committee, held in Doha yesterday.

In remarks to QNA, the diplomats emphasised that the positive outcomes of the meeting would give a strong boost to bilateral cooperation in various fields, serving the interests of the two fraternal countries and peoples and strengthening the joint Arab action to achieve security and stability in the region.

Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed El Orabi considered that the convening of the 5th session of the joint supreme committee between Qatar and Egypt comes within the mutual keenness to enhance joint cooperation and relations, achieving the interests of the two countries and contributing in strengthening the frameworks for joint Arab action. He pointed out that the two countries' joint cooperation relations are progressing very moderately based on mutual respect and full appreciation between the two sides.

The Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs pointed out that the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in that regard comes from the fact that they are strategic partners that enjoy great credibility at the regional and international levels regarding efforts to advance the peace process. He added that the“Egypt-Qatar axis” can achieve various significant results regarding issues and problems that have become chronic in the region. He noted that Qatar has an influential role in international relations and Egypt is considered a central state that enjoys the respect and trust of the world.

In his remarks to QNA, Ambassador Mohamed El Orabi pointed out that the strategic partnership between the two countries gains its importance within the framework of efforts aimed at reaching peaceful solutions to various issues under the umbrella of international law and the UN Charter, which makes this remarkable development witnessed by the relations of joint cooperation between the two countries serve as a vital impetus for resolving crises in the region and the world.

Former Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, praised the keenness of Qatar and Egypt to strengthen cooperation and relations, at all levels, especially through their joint supreme committee, to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples and enrich joint Arab action.

In remarks to QNA, Haridi said that the great development witnessed in the cooperation and relations between the two countries is embodied in coordination and cooperation at the highest level between the leadership of the two countries in order to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, praising the success of the Qatar-Egypt coordination with the US administration in reaching an agreement that resulted in a week-long pause in November 2023.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Arab Investors Union, Ambassador Jamal Bayoumi, voiced belief that the outcomes of the fifth session of the Qatar-Egypt Joint Supreme committee reflect common resolve to up the level of investments and trade exchange between the two sides.