Kahramaa Marks Graduation Of Accredited Programmes' First Batch

Doha: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has celebrated the graduation of the first batch of members of accredited programmes targeting managers, heads of departments, and employees, which is provided by Kahramaa to its staff.

President of Kahramaa, Eng Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, praised all the efforts made by all those who contributed to the success of these programs.

He said,“In Kahramaa, we are proud of the success of these programs which aims at sharing experience and providing all our employees with practical and theoretical expertise to continues the national success and development of Qatar. The Programs also aim to prepare the new generation of students to keep pace with the rapid modernization and development in the country.

“We are here today to commemorate the graduation of members in more than 6 programs assisting them with administrative, technical, and personal skills to ensure the continued advancement of our corporation and build a new environment for new ideas and motivate employees to suggest a new-era vision matching the global developments.”

During the ceremony, the graduates of Accredited Programs were honored. These programmes were initially launched in line with Qatar Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy to enable and qualify citizens into globally competitive individuals in the labour market, as well as to implement a wide range of programs to build effective skills and develop programs in governmental corporations.

The courses and programmes were conducted in collaboration with a number of governmental bodies and institutions including Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Qatar University, and University of Doha for Science and Technology.

President of Kahramaa, Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari and the Director of Shared Services Department, Dr. Eng Abdulla Mohsin Al Wahedi, honoured the directors, heads of sections, and employees of Kahramaa who participated in the programmes.

The batch involved the graduates of six training programmes and specialised courses in addition to first aid course, English language course, and the technical course. These programmes and courses aim at achieving the training objectives in providing the staff with the required skill to face the new challenges in the business field.

The training courses were divided into phases and included intensive theoretical lectures that discussed several topics, presented in a fully equipped training halls at the corporation.“Kahramaa tatamayiaz'' programme targeted directors and heads of departments and involved 17 trainees.

In addition to the“Kafaa” programme for the new heads of departments, 8 trainees participated.“Khutwa” programme also targeted the new staff and 31 members participated. The“Certified Coach” programme had 18 staff members from different departments, which aims to qualify trainers in the corporation.

“Rwad Programme” involved 41 staff members from various departments and aims at preparing and qualifying internal trainers in Kahramaa.“Mahara Programme” aims at qualifying 25 electricians and information systems technicians.

In addition to the programmes, a number of initiatives and training courses have also been implemented: the Summer Training Programme for University Students (Your Bridge for the Future) and the (Future Engineer Programme) to train the children of employees with the required specializations in the working environment.