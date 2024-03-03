Sub-Inspector Found Dead At His House In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was found dead inside his house in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Initial probe suggests that he had committed suicide by his service weapon, the police said.

The deceased was identified as K Ganesh, a native of Hyderabad, Telangana and he was posted at Madhu Vihar police station.

Sharing details, police said that at around 2 a.m., they received information from Ganesh's family. Ganesh, a 2019 batch pass-out, was reported unreachable on his phone, raising suspicions of a possible mishap.

"Immediately, the local police rushed to Ganesh's flat, which was found locked," said a senior police official.

Upon reaching the balcony of the first-floor flat, the police team peered through the window and found Ganesh lying dead inside with his service pistol on his lap.

"Mobile crime and forensic teams have been summoned to the scene. Prima facie, it appears that Ganesh may have committed suicide using a firearm. Further necessary inquiries into the matter are ongoing," the official added.