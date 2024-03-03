Did Big Three Ignore ICC's Study To Save Test Cricket?

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald said that the three powerful boards were dismissive of a document compiled by New Zealand Cricket chair Martin Snedden, who proposed an overhaul of the future tours program (FTP) to save the longest version of the game.

“Categorically, I think there was some misreporting around that. Certainly, the discussions I'm in at the moment are very much thinking about how we can optimise the calendar and how we can continue to grow cricket around the world,” Hockely told SEN Cricket.

The changes proposed in the blueprint document include additional windows for T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League, alteration in the World Test Championship points system, 40-over ODIs, apprehensions about T20Is and an effort towards pooling of broadcast rights revenue for bilateral series.

Hockley, when asked about the report, denied suggestions that the powerful nations were turning a blind eye to Test cricket, saying he had met Snedden during the New Zealand-Australia first Test in Wellington and conveyed to him that Australia was very much committed to help ICC ensure all the three formats flourish.

Pointing out the growth of cricket across the world, Hockley said countries like the United States too had embraced the game and would be co-hosting the T20 World Cup with the West Indies later this year.

Hockley added that Australia had great respect for the World Test Championship and that its men's Test cricket was its prized property.

“Practically, it is making sure that the World Test Championship is given greater prominence so each Test series has context.

“I think it's looking at the economic viability in different territories and how we make sure that it is economically viable for those countries where it isn't (currently). Still for Australia... men's Test cricket is the most valuable property. So, it's really working together.”

