370 Abrogation Led To Women Empowerment In J&K: LG

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the socio-economic empowerment and equal opportunities to women has eliminated the barriers created under the guise of now abrogated Article 370.

Sinha was speaking at the National Commission for Women's event themed on 'Celebrating Inspirational Women' titled 'Tu Bol' here.

Sinha commended the endeavour of the national commission for women to bring together women achievers to share their inspirational journey ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8.

“Today 'nari shakti' (women power) is at the forefront of our developmental journey and taking the lead in nation building. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is focusing on women-led development with unwavering dedication and determination to support gender parity and gender equity,” he said.

The Lt Governor lauded the remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions of the women across diverse domains.

“I am proud of our 'nari shakti'. From education to entrepreneurship, from information technology to agriculture sector, from sports to science, they are scripting their own success stories,” Sinha said.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma in her address emphasised the importance of encouraging young women to speak fearlessly and to promote empowerment and equality.

On the occasion, the women achievers shared their stories of struggle and journey towards success and motivated others to pursue their dreams.

