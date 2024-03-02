Army Airdrops Humanitarian Aid Into North Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In implementation of Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) said on Thursday that military aircrafts conducted two relief aid air-drops into north Gaza.

A JAF source said that the operation was carried out jointly with Bahrain and Oman aimed to deliver relief aid to Gazans affected by the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged strip.

JAF reiterated commitment to continue sending aid through an air bridge, including aid flights departing from Marka Airport and landing at Egypt's El-Arish International Airport.



Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Thursday hailed the joint airdrops of aid over Gaza by JAF, Egypt, UAE and Qatar, describing them as a significant breakthrough in alleviating the plight of Gazans.



He also urged the Arab nations to sustain these operations as a countermeasure to the occupation's policy of starvation and blockade. He also stressed that these efforts are directed towards mitigating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

With the two operations on Thursday, Jordan has so far carried out 19 air-drops of aid into war-torn Gaza since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

The French, British, Dutch, Egyptian, Emirati, Omani, Bahraini and Qatari armies have participated in these operations.





