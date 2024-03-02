Jordan Condemns Israeli Brutal Attack On Gaza Civilians Awaiting Aid, Urges International Protection For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday deplored the "brutal" attack by Israeli forces on a crowd of Gaza civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Al Nablusi Square near Rashid Street in the Gaza Strip. This incident led to the tragic loss of numerous lives and left hundreds injured, as stated in a Foreign Ministry announcement.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the civilian population in the Strip.

He emphasised that these actions constitute a blatant breach of international law and humanitarian principles.

Qudah also underscored the international community's inability to halt the Israeli war and the ensuing humanitarian crisis against the Palestinians.

He also stressed the failure of the Security Council to pass a resolution for an immediate ceasefire to put an end to the ongoing war crimes against the people of Gaza.

Qudah reiterated call on the international community to provide protection for the Palestinians and urged for intensified efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the safety of civilians and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Strip