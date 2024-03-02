Meduca Delays The Start Of Classes For High School And Senior School

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The
2024 school year
for students in the official secondary and pre-media education sector will begin with one less week, after the
Ministry of Education (Meduca)
confirmed a staggered start of classes starting on March 4.
In this manner, preschool and elementary school students will begin the school year on March 4 and those in high school and senior school will begin their classes on March 11. The measure, according to the
head of Education,
Maruja Gorday de Villalobos, favors logistics issues. We have around 98% of schools operational, but we already know that when the dates begin to approach, other needs arise and we want to give some type of response said the Minister of Education.
To support this staggered start of classes, the
National Director of Curriculum and Technology at Meduca, Carmen Reyes,
indicated that for this 2024 school year, Meduca already has 42 programs for fundamental subjects such as mathematics, social sciences, and Spanish posted on its portal, including natural sciences, geography, civics, and history.
