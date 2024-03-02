2024 AIBOT Asia-Pacific Region Trio Launch The LINX's New Features GPT+, Defi Staking And AIB Token Listed On The COINUP Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In February 2024, following the launch event in the United States, AIBOT in the Asia-Pacific region officially commenced operations, simultaneously introducing the project's DeFi Staking feature, providing a new value proposition for blockchain enthusiasts and investors. As a powerhouse driving global economic growth, the Asia-Pacific region boasts a vast and active user base for digital currencies. The decision of the AIBOT team to launch in this region at such a crucial moment demonstrates its strategic importance in expanding its global market presence.







Coinciding with the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dragon, the Asia-Pacific launch ceremony announced the debut of the new feature, SocialDeFi LinX, bringing the first wave of good news for the new year. During the launch event, the AIBOT CEO from the United States and others conveyed their best wishes for the launch in the Asia-Pacific market and the introduction of SocialDeFi on the screen. The agenda of the launch event included sharing from Mr. DARREN AIBOT's AI Academy, who introduced the new features brought by LinX, which integrates GPT+ technology and has already been successfully implemented on the LinX platform, injecting new vitality into its applications.







Mr. Vadim, representing the AIBOT technical department, elaborately revealed the uniqueness of Dinvest as a market-differentiated AI product to the attendees. Mr. LAXUS, the AIBOT marketing manager, contributed profound insights by summarizing AIBOT's“trade secret” and ecosystem model meticulously, and demonstrated on-site how to participate in the AIB staking ecosystem process. Subsequently, Ms, representative from CoinUP exchange, has elaborated on the global coin trend in 2024 and also delved into AIBOT's potential prospects within this trend, introducing participants to CoinUP exchange's high-quality services and transaction volume.







The aim of this conference was to educate and attract more users to understand the unique value of AIBOT and its potential in the integration of AI and Web3. Community representatives and angel investors from countries such as the United States, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia witnessed the launch of the Asia-Pacific market and the momentous occasion of AIB's official listing on the CoinUP exchange together.







Simultaneously, the official listing of AIB tokens provides users with a passive income opportunity while enhancing the network's security and stability. Through the DeFi staking ecosystem, users can increase the value of their AIB assets and earn additional staking rewards while supporting the network's operation. This not only increases users' enthusiasm for participating in the entire ecosystem but also drives the development and expansion of the AIB token network.

With AIBOT's continued expansion in the global market, there is reason to believe that the platform will usher in a new era of wealth for the future of WEB3.