In Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala SRK, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, started on Friday, March 1. The festivities began as prominent guests graced the occasion including business tycoons, politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood stars and cricketers arrived from around the world guest list comprising around 1,200 people included pop superstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif read: Who is Radhika Merchant-the new addition to the Ambani familyThe grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani are going on in full swing in Gujarat. March 2 marked Day 2 of the event gala. Meanwhile, Day 1 festivities saw a special drone show followed by a performance by Rihanna and much more read: Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, SRK land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations | WatchThe three-day pre-wedding bash offers a glimpse of the grandeur expected at the July wedding. The guests will be served around 500 dishes prepared by around 100 chefs read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: 'Got fitted for clothes, it'll be a fun thing..,' says Bill GatesDay 1 of the pre-wedding bash began with extremely captivating performance of Singer Rihanna followed by others. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan earlier performed at the pre-wedding celebration read: Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, SRK land in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations | WatchFounder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said,“When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots.”“Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community,” ANI quoted Anant's mother as saying read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Businessman Gautam Adani arrives in Jamnagar to attend celebrations| VideoOn day two of pre-wedding festivities, \"A Walk on the Wildside\" was organised that guided the guests to the Ambanis' animal rescue centre. This tour included a variety of local activities that blended entertainment with a touch of the wild Read: Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: Check itinerary, dress code, guest listAdditionally, on Wednesday, the Ambani family organised a grand feast for the community of 51,000 people living in nearby villages: In picsMeanwhile, several inside photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities are out. Let's have a look read: Day 3 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations: What's in store for March 3?Moreover, on Day 3 guests will first blend with nature during the event named, \"Tusker Trails\" where they will explore Jamnagar's green expanses. These guests will don traditional Indian attire for“Hashtakshar,” later in the day. The ceremony that will take place at the newly-constructed Jamnagar Township Temple complex on Sunday will see guests wear ethnic Indian outfits.



