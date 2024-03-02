PM Modi To Inaugurate First Under-River Tunnel Of Kolkata Metro On 6 March. 5 Points To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 March, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed. While speaking in an exclusive interview to PTI-Videos, the Railway Minister said that though the work on the Kolkata Metro started in the 1970s, the progress made in the last 10 years of the Modi government was much more than the 40 years before that Read: Bengaluru metro update: New driverless train from China to start with drivers. Here's all you need to knowHere are 5 points you need to know about the under-river tunnel of Kolkata Metro-The work on Kolkata Metro progressed in several phases. In the current phase, the under-river tunnel has been built for the city's East-West metro corridor Read: Pune news: PMPML and Metro to merge ticketing systems for hassle-free commute; here's all you need to know-Last week, Telecom major Bharti Airtel had said it will provide under-river tunnel 5G connectivity to metro commuters in Kolkata by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 metres below river Hooghly.-India's first underwater metro connecting Howrah to Kolkata via a tunnel underneath the Hooghly River is set to start operations in June 2024 Read: How Kolkata is creating history with India's first underwater metro- Explained-The 4.8km stretch in Kolkata's East-West Metro corridor connects Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade.-Earlier this month, the CCRS held a detailed inspection in the tunnel section under the river, including the tracks, ventilation and lighting system, the official said as reported by PTI. After reaching Esplanade, the CCRS had examined the entry and exit gates, passenger interchanging point of the East-West and the North-South lines and other amenities. The CCRS approval is a must for commissioning and commencement of commercial services on the stretch.(With inputs from PTI)

