(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ORANJESTAD, Aruba – Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes recently received the first Bible in Papiamento, in Aruba's official spelling.

The Prime Minister expressed immense pride that the Bible is now available in our beautiful language, Papiamento, and stated,“Now God also speaks to us in Papiamento.”

There is already a Bible in Papiamento from Curaçao, but this is the first Bible with the official spelling in Papiamento from Aruba. This success is thanks to many years of work by the Bible Society, translators, and other individuals from Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands, and Argentina.

The Prime Minister thanks everyone who has worked hard to realize the Bible in our language.

The post First Bible in Papiamento, Aruba's official spelling appeared first on Caribbean News Global .