CONCACAF To Assist Football In Barbados

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Fabian Belgrave

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), through its developmental arm, will be commencing a programme later this year to assist in supplying equipment to Barbados.

This was disclosed by CONCACAF president, Victor Montagliani, during a recent courtesy call on minister of youth, sports and community empowerment, Charles Griffith, at the ministry's headquarters, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

Montagliani, who took office in 2016, made note of the importance of football within the region.“Football plays a special role in the hearts of almost every population in CONCACAF. Obviously, it's important to the people, especially for what it shows for the young people, in terms of an opportunity, not only from a health and wellness standpoint, but also aspirational,” he said.

CONCACAF's development officer, Jason Roberts, will spearhead the programme that will aid in the supply of equipment.

Roberts launched the community-based 'Bigger Game' programme, at the Barbados Wildey turf last year, which promoted women in sports by organising football festivals specifically designed for girls.

Griffith indicated that the ministry would be grateful for contributions towards the improvement of sports in general, noting that the sports department had embarked on a series of programmes with the Barbados Football Association to facilitate certification of grassroots community coaches.

“The programme seeks to put coaches at the community level that are outside of our coaches programme at the National Sports Council, and outside of Harris' (President of the Barbados Football Association) clubs.

“What we're looking to do is to have that grassroots movement ... starting at community levels. We are outfitting all of our playing fields with lights to ensure ... that football will not stop at 4:30, that you can play up to nine o'clock. So, we're doing what is necessary on the ground,” the Sports Minister stated.

President Montagliani said that a Convention, which will be ratified by CONCACAF, will have all coaches certified so they can seek employment in any territory within CONCACAF.

The two officials also discussed e-sport and its framework, assistance with identifying potential players and coaches, the CONCACAF Generation Amazing Programme, and the development of a sporting facility in the Dominican Republic. CONCACAF, which services 41 nations, was founded in its current form on September 18, 1961, in Mexico City, Mexico.

