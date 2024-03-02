Ukrainian Medical Facilities Receive Another 240 Generators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Medical facilities in Kyiv and 18 regions have received 242 generators to ensure uninterrupted work in case of power blackouts.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Health announced this on Facebook

"The generators have been distributed to the Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Poltava, Sumy, Luhansk, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Ternopil regions and the city of Kyiv," the report said.



























As noted, the equipment was purchased under the joint project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank Ukraine "Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination in Ukraine". The equipment is supplied by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF Ukraine).

As reported, healthcare facilities have 10,413 generators that will automatically start up in case of an emergency.