State Property Fund Attracts Almost UAH 220M From Privatization This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Between February 26 and March 1, 2024, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held 18 privatization auctions, which will raise UAH 219.6 million to the budget.

Vitaliy Koval, the head of the State Property Fund, announced this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"18 successful auctions for almost UAH 220 million. This is the result of the State Property Fund this week," the post said.

A total of 112 bidders competed for the lots, resulting in an average increase of 6.4 times in the starting prices of the objects.

The most expensive lot of the week was the single property complex of the Kyiv Experimental Prosthetic and Orthopedic Enterprise, which was sold for UAH 165 million.

Next week, the Fund plans to hold 26 online privatization auctions.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has transferred 29.54% of the shares of Zaporizhzhia Aluminum Production Plant JSC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Deripaska, to its management. Previously, the SPFU managed 68% of the company's shares. As a result of the decision, the share of assets transferred to the state will be 97.5%.