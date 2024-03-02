Another Palestinian Boy Martyred Near Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 2 (KUNA) - Mohammad Zaid, a 13-year-old boy, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces at Jalazone refugee camp, to the north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Saturday.

The incident took place near the "Apartheid wall" between the camp and the Israeli settlement of Beit El, local sources told KUNA tonight.

Medical teams rushed the boy to a nearby hospital but he breathed his last shortly afterwards.

Earlier today, Mohammad Al-Deek, 16, was martyred in a similar shooting by the Israeli soldiers in Kafr Ni'ma town, west Ramallah. (pickup previous)

