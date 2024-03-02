US, Jordan Airdrop Relief Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 2 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command said the US Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza on Saturday.

The combined operation, which took place between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. (Gaza time), aims to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict, according to a CENTCOM press release.

It included US Air Force and RJAF C-130 aircraft and respective Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of supplies, built bundles and ensured the safe drop of food aid. US C-130s dropped over 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

The Dept. of Defense humanitarian airdrops contributes to ongoing US government efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

"We are conducting planning for potential follow-on airborne aid delivery missions," the statement said, adding, "These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors and routes."

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced a plan for airdropping humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip, saying "the United States will be pulling out every stop to get additional assistance into Gaza," which has been under heavy bombardment by Israel since the October 7. (end)

