Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140317 DOHA -- Ali Al-Kharafi, a Kuwaiti equestrian, secures the first and second places in hurdles events of the Longines Global Champions Tour Doha. 3140326 WASHINGTON -- The US Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conduct a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza. 3140322 RAMALLAH -- Another Palestinian boy is shot dead by Israeli occupation forces at Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah city. 3140300 ADEN -- The Yemeni government announces the sinking of the cargo ship M/V Rubymar two weeks after being struck by a Houthi ballistic missile. (end) gb

