Nvidia Hits $2 Trillion, Rivals Top Economies Like Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nvidia has soared to a $2 trillion market cap, ranking as Wall Street's third most valuable, behind Microsoft and Apple.



Its AI chips, crucial for giants like OpenAI and Google, drove this growth.



With a record eight-month leap from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, Nvidia outpaces Apple and Microsoft, reflecting the high demand for AI technology.



Its stock surge boosts the S&P 500, underscoring investor confidence in Nvidia's AI innovation.



The company's net profit jumped to $29.76 billion in 2023, a 491% increase, on revenues of $60.92 billion, up 126%.



His financial success is fueled by the widespread use of Nvidia's AI chips.



Despite U.S. restrictions on chip sales to China, Nvidia's outlook remains strong, with projections hinting at a potential $3 trillion cap next year.







Comparing Nvidia's $2 trillion valuation to countries' GDPs, it surpasses economies like Italy and Brazil, illustrating its global economic impact.



This growth, driven by the AI chip market, signals a tech-driven shift in global economics.



Nvidia's role in AI's expansion suggests its influence will only grow, marking a significant shift in economic power towards technology firms.



Analysts and investors keep a close eye on Nvidia, noting its record-setting 233% revenue growth forecast for the first quarter.

Some forecasting a $3 trillion market cap

Despite U.S. chip sale restrictions to China, Nvidia maintains a strong market position. Analysts have upped their price targets, with some forecasting a $3 trillion market cap within a year.



Nvidia leads in the AI chip market , driving tech advancements. Its pivotal role mirrors that of gold rush tool suppliers.



Continuing to innovate and supply crucial AI technology, Nvidia's market value and influence are poised for growth. This cements its place as a major tech industry player.



The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $14.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $383.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032.

MENAFN02032024007421016031ID1107926429