Dorival Júnior’S First Brazil Team Picks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 1, 2024, Brazil's national soccer team coach, Dorival Júnior, announced his team lineup.
This event took place at the CBF office in Rio de Janeiro. He chose 26 players for matches against England and Spain in March.
The coac is looking ahead to the World Cup in two and a half years. He believes his team will do well. He talked about his plans and hopes to reach the World Cup final again.
For the first time, five players got called to join the team:
Beraldo (PSG),
Rafael (São Paulo),
Murilo (Palmeiras),
Savinho (Girona), and
Pablo Maia (São Paulo).
Rodrigo Caetano also helped pick the team.
Since January 11, when Júnior became coach, he and his team have been getting to know players better.
They even went to Europe for two weeks in February. They watched games and practice sessions to choose the best players for the team.
Júnior also kept an eye on soccer games in Brazil, including state championships and other tournaments.
The team includes
goalkeepers Bento (Athletico-PR) and Ederson (Manchester City),
defenders like Danilo (Juventus) and Beraldo (PSG),
midfielders André (Fluminense) and Casemiro (Manchester United), and
forwards Endrick (Palmeiras) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).
This selection is the start of Brazil's journey to prepare for upcoming challenges under coach Dorival Júnior.
He aims to combine experienced players with new talent to strengthen the team for future competitions.
MENAFN02032024007421016031ID1107926428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.