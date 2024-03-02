Today’S Soccer Highlights: Viewing Guide And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, soccer fans are in for a treat with key matches from Brazil's Paulista and Carioca Championships taking center stage.
Corinthians faces Santo André in the Paulista Championship , while Flamengo battles Madureira in the Carioca Championship.
The day also features games from MLS, La Liga, the French Championship, the Spanish Second Division, and more.
Live Soccer Matches Today
MLS
Inter Miami vs. Orlando City at 6:30 PM on AppleTV+
EFL Championship
Huddersfield vs. Leeds United at 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star+
Birmingham vs. Southampton at 12:00 PM on Star+
La Liga
Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad at 10:00 AM on Star+
Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz at 12:15 PM on Star+
Getafe vs. Las Palmas at 2:30 PM on Star+
Valencia vs. Real Madrid at 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Italian Championship
Matches throughout the day on Star+, including Udinese vs. Salernitana, Monza vs. Roma, and Torino vs. Fiorentina
German Championship
A selection of matches, including Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund on CazéTV (YouTube)
Premier League
A full lineup of matches on Star+, including Brentford vs. Chelsea and Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
Spanish Second Division
Espanyol vs. Huesca and Racing Ferrol vs. Racing Santander on Star+
Turkish Championship
Hatayspor vs. Fenerbahçe on Star+
French Championship
Reims vs. Lille and Clermont Foot vs. Olympique de Marseille on Star+ and ESPN
Saudi Championship
Al-Ahli vs. Al-Fateh on Esporte na Band and Canal GOAT (YouTube)
Carioca Championship
Flamengo vs. Madureira on Band, Bandsports, and Canal GOAT (YouTube)
Paulista Championship
Corinthians vs. Santo André and other matches on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play
This diverse lineup of games promises exciting soccer action for fans worldwide.
Whether you're tuning in for the intense rivalry in the Brazilian championships or catching international league matches, there's something for every soccer enthusiast today.
