Today’S Soccer Highlights: Viewing Guide And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, soccer fans are in for a treat with key matches from Brazil's Paulista and Carioca Championships taking center stage.



Corinthians faces Santo André in the Paulista Championship , while Flamengo battles Madureira in the Carioca Championship.



The day also features games from MLS, La Liga, the French Championship, the Spanish Second Division, and more.

Live Soccer Matches Today

MLS





Inter Miami vs. Orlando City at 6:30 PM on AppleTV+







Huddersfield vs. Leeds United at 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star+

Birmingham vs. Southampton at 12:00 PM on Star+







Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad at 10:00 AM on Star+



Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz at 12:15 PM on Star+



Getafe vs. Las Palmas at 2:30 PM on Star+

Valencia vs. Real Madrid at 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star+





Matches throughout the day on Star+, including Udinese vs. Salernitana, Monza vs. Roma, and Torino vs. Fiorentina





A selection of matches, including Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund on CazéTV (YouTube)





A full lineup of matches on Star+, including Brentford vs. Chelsea and Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool





Espanyol vs. Huesca and Racing Ferrol vs. Racing Santander on Star+





Hatayspor vs. Fenerbahçe on Star+





Reims vs. Lille and Clermont Foot vs. Olympique de Marseille on Star+ and ESPN





Al-Ahli vs. Al-Fateh on Esporte na Band and Canal GOAT (YouTube)





Flamengo vs. Madureira on Band, Bandsports, and Canal GOAT (YouTube)





Corinthians vs. Santo André and other matches on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play



EFL ChampionshipLa LigaItalian ChampionshipGerman ChampionshipPremier LeagueSpanish Second DivisionTurkish ChampionshipFrench ChampionshipSaudi ChampionshipCarioca ChampionshipPaulista ChampionshipThis diverse lineup of games promises exciting soccer action for fans worldwide.Whether you're tuning in for the intense rivalry in the Brazilian championships or catching international league matches, there's something for every soccer enthusiast today.