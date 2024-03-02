Peter Schiff Slams CNBC's Bitcoin Focus, Highlights Gold

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Peter Schiff, an American stockbroker and a financial commentator, has criticized CNBC for its keen emphasis on Bitcoin and the recently introduced Bitcoin ETFs while neglecting to report significant changes in the gold market.

As of Mar. 2. Schiff stated that CNBC didn't report on the $43 gain in gold prices or the all-time high of the GLD ETF. He says this mistake shows a significant problem with how mainstream financial news works.

Meanwhile, gold prices experienced a notable upswing, reaching a two-month peak with a near 1.5% increase, attributed to lackluster U.S. factory data and a dip in consumer sentiment.

Rumors that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates made the increase stronger. The price of gold hit $2,075.03 an ounce, getting closer to its all-time high set in December 2023.

Schiff's Social Media Posts Signal Gold's Growth Potential

Schiff's recent posts on the X amplify bullish sentiments for gold, highlighting the GLD ETF's new record-high price despite nine consecutive weeks of outflows, indicative of a shift from“dumb money” to“smart money.”

Schiff also pointed out the difference between solid fundamentals for gold and sluggish sentiment toward stocks related to gold mining. Gold prices were rising, and NEM, the world's most prominent gold mining company, hit a low point not seen in five years. He added: