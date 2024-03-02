RR2 Capital Announces New Private Investments In Zklink, Particle Network, Ape Terminal

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

RR2 Capital is proud to announce new private investments in zkLink, Particle Network, and Ape Terminal.

Lisbon, Portugal, March 2, 2024, RR2 Capital is a Lisbon-based Venture Capital (VC) firm empowering the 'new internet'. RR2 specializes in disruptive technology spaces. These include: decentralized ledger technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and digital assets. RR2 Capital believes that traditional businesses and organizations are, and will in the future, implement these technologies, adding immense value to the core of those businesses.

zkLink X

As the blockchain landscape rapidly evolves, zkLink X has emerged as a beacon of innovation, offering an app-specific aggregate rollup infrastructure tailored for high-performance ZK applications.

With an increasing number of layer 1 blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and layer 2 scaling solutions, such as ZK-Rollups and Optimistic Rollups, users navigate through a maze of chains and rollups, leveraging a range of crypto tokens to meet their diverse needs. While this multi-chain, multi-layer environment creates immense value for crypto users, it also presents unforeseen challenges. These challenges include liquidity silos, heightened trading costs, fragmented user experiences, and a complex application development environment.

zkLink X addresses these challenges by building an aggregated rollup infrastructure to simplify multi-chain dApp deployment, and resolve liquidity fragmentation. zkLink X leverages zero-knowledge proof technology to provide an App Rollup deployment solution with high throughput, low-cost, and robust security.

Particle Network

As the Web 3.0 space continues to grow exponentially, an increasing number of Web 2.0 developers are transitioning into this ecosystem. Particle Network stands at the forefront, offering a robust development platform that facilitates a seamless transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

Particle Network offers developers a comprehensive suite of modular services, including user authentication, wallet integration, NFT support, and node services, all with multi-chain and cross-platform compatibility. By streamlining“developer-chain” interactions, Particle Network helps developers save up to 90% of their development time. This enables them to focus their efforts towards innovation and growth within the Web 3.0 space.

Ape Terminal

Ape Terminal revolutionizes the crypto launchpad landscape. Ape Terminal is the fastest-growing platform, boasting some of the industry's highest yield-generating tools. With its innovative native super-app and cutting-edge trading terminal, Ape Terminal offers seamless accessibility across desktop and mobile devices, giving users unparalleled flexibility and convenience.

Leveraging cutting-edge MEV (Miner Extractable Value) technology, Ape Terminal automatically generates yield opportunities, ensuring users capitalize on every profitable opportunity in the ever-evolving crypto markets. This integration of MEV-tech not only maximizes yield potential but also simplifies the process, making it effortless for users to harness the power of their investments.

Speaking about the new private investments in zkLink, Particle Network and Ape Terminal, RR2 Capital Co-founder, Richard Seiler stated:

“We are pleased to have invested and be working with these exciting projects. At RR2 Capital we are constantly looking to partner with great teams and collaborate in ways to help grow their communities through education and engagement.”

Ape Terminal bridges the gap between centralized exchange sophistication and decentralized exchange accessibility. Ape Terminal provides an intuitive experience for all on-chain needs. From asset management to trading execution, users benefit from a streamlined and intuitive platform designed to enhance their crypto journey.

About RR2 Capital

RR2 Capital's mission is to capture value by investing in early stage projects and teams who are leading innovation and disruption within the Web 3.0 space. With a deep knowledge of the crypto industry, RR2 Capital's investment thesis is to invest, partner and support teams, companies or protocols building on blockchain technology.

RR2 Capital's focus has been on Layer1 and Layer2 chains, Gamefi, Web3.0, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-custodial Wallets, NFT infrastructure, Zero Knowledge (ZK) and Metaverse to mention a few. This has positioned RR2 Capital as experts in value creation, outperforming the market returns across a portfolio of more than 120 investments up to 2024.

