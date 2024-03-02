Noah Okafor Bags Late Winner For Rossoneri As Hosts See Three Players Receive Red Cards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Noah Okafor's late winner earned AC Milan a 1-0 victory against a Lazio side that incredibly finished a heated game with eight men, Azernews reports, citing Eurosport.

A fiery encounter short on big chances in the opening hour sparked into life when Luca Pellegrini was shown a second yellow midway through the second half.

Both sides had big opportunities and Rafael Leao had a strike ruled out for offside before Okafor's scrappy strike made the breakthrough in the 88th minute.

Lazio then lost two more players in stoppage time as Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi were shown straight red cards by referee Marco Di Bello, leading to a spicy conclusion as the two squads came together as the full-time whistle blew.

The result ended Milan's three-match winless run and sent them one point behind Juventus in third, while Lazio are ninth after suffering a third defeat in four games.