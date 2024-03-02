Oleshchuk Shows Downed Russian Su-34 In Mariupol Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed a video of a Russian Su-34 shot down on March 1 in the Mariupol direction.

Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram and posted the video, according to Ukrinform.

"Here it is - a downed Su-34 on the morning of March 1, 2024, in the Mariupol direction! It is not always possible to surprise you with such videos, because the Air Force conducts combat operations over long distances! It is verified, visually confirmed!" Oleshchuk said.

Series of explosions occurred in- Andriushchenko

As reported, the Russian army lost 960 people and one more aircraft in Ukraine over the past day.