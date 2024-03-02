Ukrainian Air Forces Strikes Two More Enemy Combat Aircraft With Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Anti-aircraft missile systems have been fired at Russian warplanes Su-34 and Su-35 in the eastern direction.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy continues to attack in the eastern direction using guided aerial bombs from tactical aircraft. We have just fired anti-aircraft guided missiles at two enemy Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. We are waiting for confirmation of the desired result!" noted Oleshchuk.

The commander added that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the invaders to fly, but the Defense Forces need more systems, and more weapons to clear the Ukrainian sky.

Parts of enemy Kh-101 missile discovered in field in Vinnytsia region

As reported, on March 1, in the eastern direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber that tried to strike Ukrainian positions with guided bombs.

In February, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft.