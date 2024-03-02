Death Toll In Odesa Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from an enemy strike on a residential building in Odesa has risen to seven - the bodies of a woman and a baby were found under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Odesa. The death toll as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to six," the statement reads.

There are also eight wounded, including one child. Five people were rescued.

Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram that the sixth victim was a woman.



"The body of a woman has just been taken out of the rubble. The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to six people," the head of the regional military administration said.

In a subsequent message, he noted that the body of a baby was also found next to the woman's body. Thus, the number of victims of the attack is now seven.

The search operation continues. All relevant services are working.

As reported, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones. An enemy drone hit a multi-story residential building in a residential area of the city, destroying part of the entrance with 18 apartments.

As of 2:50 p.m., five people were reported dead, including a child.