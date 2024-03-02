               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air Force Confirms Downing Of Another Russian Fighter Jet


3/2/2024 3:08:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Eastern Air Command confirmed the downing of another fighter-bomber of the Russian invaders.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Regarding the combat work I reported an hour ago. The East Air Command confirms the downing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber. Unfortunately, only one," he said.

Read also: Zelensky: New fighter jets will be in our skies this year

As reported, earlier Oleshchuk said that in the eastern direction, the Air Force had hit two more Russian combat aircraft - Su-34 and Su-35 - with guided anti-aircraft missiles.

MENAFN02032024000193011044ID1107926355

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search