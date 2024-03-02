Air Force Confirms Downing Of Another Russian Fighter Jet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Eastern Air Command confirmed the downing of another fighter-bomber of the Russian invaders.
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Regarding the combat work I reported an hour ago. The East Air Command confirms the downing of a Su-34 fighter-bomber. Unfortunately, only one," he said.
Zelensky: New fighter
jets will be in our skies this year
As reported, earlier Oleshchuk said that in the eastern direction, the Air Force had hit two more Russian combat aircraft - Su-34 and Su-35 - with guided anti-aircraft missiles.
