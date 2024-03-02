               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electricity Supply Restored In Seven Frontline Settlements In Donetsk Region


3/2/2024 3:08:53 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, electricity supply has been restored in seven frontline settlements.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"Yesterday, specialists were able to repair the breakdowns and restore power supply to seven frontline settlements where 1,081 families live," Filashkin wrote.

According to him, despite the constant shelling, power engineers continue to restore electricity.

As reported, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Siversk, Toretsk, Ocheretyne, Shcherbynivka, Novoukrainka, Katerynivka, Predtechyne, Soloviove, Berestky came under hostile fire in the Donetsk region over the past day.

