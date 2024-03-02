Heat Supply Restored To Buildings Affected By Enemy Drone Attack In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, heat supply was restored to high-rise apartment buildings that were affected by a Russian drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Odesa City Council on Telegram .

“Heat supply was restored to the homes of Odesa residents who were left without heat after a nighttime drone attack. This includes the building where one of the sections collapsed. There are still a few apartments in the most damaged part of the building that still have no heat - specialists are working,” the post said.

Death toll inrises to seven

As reported, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with combat drones. An enemy drone hit an apartment block in a residential area of the city, destroying part of the section with 18 apartments.

The death toll from the enemy attack on a residential building in Odesa has risen to seven.