Rubymar Drowned - Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 2 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni government said Saturday that the "Rubymar" cargo ship carrying dangerous substances drowned off Yemen's coasts due to attacks by Houthis on February 18.

A government statement expressed sorrow over the incident, which will lead to an "environmental disaster" in Yemen's territorial and the Red Sea waters.

The incident was expected as the ship was left in the Red Sea over 12 days without receiving response to the Yemeni government's calls for help to avoid a disaster, it added, warning against the dangerous fertilizers and oil of the drowned ship on maritime environment.

The government held Houthis accountable, cautioning against repercussions of their continued targeting of cargo ships and international navigation on humanitarian situation in Yemen and the region. It added that this poses threats to international peace and security.

It urged the international community to assume responsibilities and take decisive actions against "terrorist" attacks, and preserve the safety of global navigation and goods' supply.

Due to the attack, water penetrated into the 172m-long Rubymar flagged in Belize, causing an 18-mile oil spill. (end)

