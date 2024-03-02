Death Toll From Israel's 'Massacre' Against Palestinian Civilians Awaiting Relief At 118

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 2 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's "massacre" against Palestinian civilians awaiting relief in the starving northern parts of Gaza reached at least 118.The spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza Ashraf Qudra told journalists Saturday that the death toll from the Al Rashid Street massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday morning had risen to 118 martyrs and 760 injuries.Qudra added that there are still dozens of injured people in critical condition, which could raise the number of dead people due to the lack of medical capabilities to save their lives.