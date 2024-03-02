Amir Meets President Of Senegal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met here today with President of the Republic of Senegal HE Macky Sall, on the margin of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields of cooperation, in addition to discussing a host of topics of common interest.