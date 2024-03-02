Toobit To List ATC Launchpad (ATCP) For Spot Trading On March 5, 2024, At 8AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is thrilled to announce the listing of ATC Launchpad (ATCP) for spot trading, scheduled for March 5, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. ATC Launchpad, a community-driven cryptocurrency, is dedicated to supporting the development of startup projects and fostering growth within the NFT metaverse artificial intelligence sector.

About ATC Launchpad:

ATC Launchpad is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a catalyst for innovation and collaboration. With a focus on supporting startup projects and sharing NFT metaverse artificial intelligence endeavors, ATCP aims to create a thriving ecosystem where assets can appreciate in value as the community grows. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, ATCP offers a comprehensive ecosystem comprising Metaverse, Exchange Platform, Prediction Contests, NFT Market, and Share Pools, providing users with diverse opportunities to earn and transact.

Utilities of ATC Launchpad:

ATCP serves as the backbone of the ATCP ecosystem, offering a range of utilities to its holders:

– Participate in Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) and Initial NFT Offerings (INOs) hosted on the ATCP platform.

– Stake or farm ATCP tokens to earn passive income and receive free incubation tokens via the ATCP staking feature.

– Utilize ATCP for travel expenses and bookings within the ecosystem.

– The ATCP team is committed to expanding the utility of ATC Launchpad, continually exploring new ways to empower its community.

Access to Leading Projects:

As a launchpad and incubator, ATC Launchpad provides its holders with access to leading projects in the gaming, NFT, and metaverse sectors. By conducting thorough due diligence and analyzing projects' potential, the ATCP team ensures that investors have access to high-quality opportunities.

Holders of ATCP tokens have the advantage of purchasing tokens and NFTs of upcoming projects at pre-launch prices. Additionally, by staking and farming ATCP tokens, holders can earn double rewards and receive free tokens from incubated projects through the ATCP Staking Feature listing ATC Launchpad (ATCP) token, Toobit continues to expand its offerings and provide new opportunities for investors and traders. For the latest information and updates on the ATC Launchpad (ATCP) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

