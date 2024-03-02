Dates Festival Enjoys Good Sales Ahead Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The sales of the 2nd International Dates Exhibition at Souq Waqif has started to increase considerably due to the increasing demand as the Holy month of Ramadan comes closer.

Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah a number of customers and traders stressed that the timing of the exhibition is excellent as it coincides with the expected high demand on such products during and ahead of Ramadan. Besides, the festival is well-located and easily accessible for all with various types of dates on display to appeal to the tastes of different customers.

Abdulrahman bin Saoud, shopper, pointed out that holding the exhibition ahead of Ramadan is an excellent idea as it would help shoppers to buy their needs from one place with ease and avoid looking for their favourite type of dates at different outlets. Besides, the exhibition has attracted a good number of international companies in the field side by side with the local Qatari companies that display high quality locally produced dates.

Faisal al-Muqbil, participating salesman from Saudi Arabia, said that the sales of his stall at the exhibition increase on daily basis, as most customers tend to buy big amounts of dates not less than five kilos to maintain good stock of their needs ahead of Ramadan as it is considered one of the essentials of any table during this period.

Saleem al-Jahawashi, shopper, considered the exhibition as hot destination for many shoppers over the coming days as it displays a good variety of dates and their products. He noted that many people prefer to break their fast day with dates as a starter to give them energy before eating anything else.

Salem al-Nuaimi, shopper, stressed that almost all the exhibitions and festivals held in Souq Waqif would eventually succeed on all levels including the popular level due to its distinctive and easily accessible location.

MENAFN02032024000067011011ID1107925986