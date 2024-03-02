Kahramaa Holds Graduation Of First Batch Of Its Members Of Accredited Programmes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) held the graduation of the first batch of Members of Accredited Programmes targeting managers, heads of departments and employees on Thursday. The programmes, according to an official statement, are provided by Kahramaa to its staff.

Kahramaa president Eng. Essa Bin Hilal al-Kuwari praised all the efforts made by all those who contributed to the success of these programmes.“In Kahramaa, we are proud of the success of these programmes which aim at sharing experience and providing all our employees with practical and theoretical expertise to continue the national success and development of Qatar,” he said. The programmes also aim to prepare the new generation of students to keep pace with the rapid modernisation and development in the country.

During the ceremony, the graduates were honoured. These programmes were initially launched in line with Qatar Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy to enable and qualify citizens into globally competitive individuals in the labour market as well as to implement a wide range of programs to build effective skills and develop programs in governmental corporations.

The courses and programmes were conducted in collaboration with several governmental bodies and institutions including the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DIGS), Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), Qatar University (QU) and University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

Kahramaa president Eng. Essa Bin Hilal al-Kuwari and the Director of the Shared Services Department Dr Eng Abdulla Mohsin al-Wahedi, honoured the directors, heads of sections and employees who participated in the programmes. The batch involved the graduates of six training programmes and specialised courses in addition to First Aid course, English Language Course and Technical Course. These programmes and courses aimed at achieving the training objectives of providing the staff with the required skills to face the new challenges in the business field.

The training courses were divided into phases and included intensive theoretical lectures that discussed several topics, presented in fully equipped training halls at the corporation. The 'Kahramaa Tatamayiaz' programme targeted directors and heads of departments and involved 17 trainees.

In addition to the 'Kafaa' programme for the new heads of departments, eight trainees participated. The 'Khutwa' programme also targeted the new staff and 31 members participated. The 'Certified Coach' programme had 18 staff members from different departments. 'Rwad Programme' involved 41 staff members from various departments and aims at preparing and qualifying internal trainers in Kahramaa.“Mahara Programme” aims at qualifying 25 electricians and information systems technicians.

Several initiatives and training courses have also been implemented. The training programs were supervised by a selection of training experts, who worked under the supervision of the Training Section in the Human Resources Department at Kahramaa and in coordination with the relevant departments to improve the plans according to the latest educational practices.

MENAFN02032024000067011011ID1107925985