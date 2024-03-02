GEC Countries To Continue To Work Towards Sustainable Growth: Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algeria discussed the global prospects and challenges, and through the Algeria Declaration and previous declarations, the countries will continue to work on the common aspirations towards sustainable growth for the good of all.

In a post on his official "X" account, His Highness the Amir said that he participated in the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the sisterly Algeria, praising the summit's organisation.

His Highness thanked the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the invitation and warm reception.



MENAFN02032024000067011011ID1107925982