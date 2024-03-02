Awqaf To Distribute Iftar Meals To 700,000 People In 25 Locations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iftar tents by the General Administration of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs will distribute Iftar meals to 70,000 fasting people across the country during the holy month of Ramadan, the ministry announced Saturday during a press conference. Iftar meals will be distributed to 24,000 people a day in 20 tents and five distribution points.

While addressing the press conference Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani, Director General of the General Administration of Endowments, said that the Iftar initiative for the fasting persons is one of the important community initiatives of the administration during the holy month and it aims to spread the spirit of solidarity among the society.

“The General Administration of Endowments aims, through the initiative, to establish 20 locations and aims to provide about 700,000 meals throughout the holy month,” he explained thanking the benefactors who support the initiative. He said the number of tents and distribution points was increased due to the growing demand for Iftar meals.

Mohamed bin Yaqoub al-Ali, Assistant Director General of the General Administration of Endowments, said the initiative is one of the endowment projects within the Endowment Bank for Righteousness and Piety. He explained that the sites for Iftar tents will have dining facilities.

He urged the public to participate in the initiative by donating through Awqaf's website.

Through the campaign, the public administration aims to establish a year of social solidarity and interdependence, implement the conditions of those who stand by, help the needy to perform the obligation of fasting, alleviate the suffering of many workers whose circumstances don't allow them to prepare the meals promptly and make use of the gatherings for awareness-raising and educating.

The tents are at Ain Khaled (Thursday and Friday Market), Al-Sailiya (New Central Market), Industrial Area (Eid Musalla, Street 23 Al-Attiyah) Industrial Zone Street 38, Al-Rayyan (Eid Prayer Hall), Al Montazah, Umm Salal Mohamed, Al-Wakrah (opposite the old Al-Wakrah Market), Al-Khor (Othman Mosque), Bin Omran (Eid Prayer Hall), Al-Aziziyah (Eid Prayer Hall), Souq Al-Ali, Al-Sulaimi ( North Farms Area), Muraikh, next to Mosque No. (879) and Al Thumama.

Meals will be distributed at Old Airport (behind Family Shopping Centre), Umm Ghuwailina (Council Cooperation Traffic Signals), Bin Mahmoud (Jaidah Bridge), Souq Al Faleh (near Al-Qubab Mosque) and Salwa Road (Azab Abu Nakhla Complex).

Donors can participate in the endowment and choose the tent location via the link:



