Qatar Meteorology Predicts Rain Accompanied By Thunder For Coming Weekend

Doha, Qatar: Numerical weather forecasting models have shown that there are chances of cloud formations and rain which could be accompanied by thunder at the end of this week.

The Qatar Meteorology Department stated this on social media sharing a weather map picture of the predicted rain clouds for March 9, 2024.

"According to the latest update of the numerical forecast model, there are initial indications at the end of next week of a weather condition that may lead to the formation of clouds and rain maybe thundery at times," it added.

Its weather report for the day, until 6 pm, stated that moderate temperature daytime with clouds, cold by night. The wind will be Northwesterly-Northeasterly light to moderate in speed, it said.