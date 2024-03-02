Estithmar Holding Brings World's Leading Stem Cell Therapy Institute To Korean Medical Center In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding QPSC, has signed an MoU with the Korean-based EHL Bio R&D Institute to provide stem cell therapy at the soon-to-be-opened Korean Medical Center (KMC) in Lusail Boulevard.

Through this partnership, the center will be the exclusive provider for EHL Bio's advanced stem cell technologies in the region.

The contract was signed by Dr Lee Hong-Ki, founder and CEO of EHL Bio, and Joseph Hazel, CEO of Elegancia Healthcare, in the presence of Eng. Mohammed bin Bader Al-Sadah, the CEO of Estithmar Holding, who praised the KMC's cooperation with EHLBio, a global leader in stem cell therapy, stating: "Delivering the region's most advanced and innovative stem cell technology exclusively underscores our dedication to pioneering healthcare advancements. We're committed to investing in healthcare innovations for a healthier future."

EHL Bio R&D institute is a global pioneer renowned for its achievements in stem cell innovation, biotechnology, and healthcare innovations. It has developed revolutionary stem cell techniques using regenerative medicine to treat various diseases, including neurological, osteoarthritis, circulatory, metabolic, autoimmune diseases. EHL Bio also strives to secure solutions for anti-aging, health improvement, and esthetic care. Through the collaboration of international scientists and researchers world-wide, the center has earned international recognition and made a profound impact on global healthcare.

Additionally, the Korean Medical Center (KMC) will commence stem cell therapy services upon completing the necessary procedures.

This partnership comes as part of a series of collaborations between the Korean Medical Center (KMC) and some of the leading medical and research centers in South Korea, including JK Plastic Sugery Center, which specializes in Cosmetic Surgeries, Asan Medical Center, which specializes in spine, joints, fertility treatments, and comprehensive preventive examinations. Also, in addition to the Ahn Kang Hospital which specializes in pain treatment, rehabilitation, and Korean medicine, and finally the Lime Tree Clinic, a leading center for oral and dental treatments. Upon its opening, the Korean Medical Center (KMC) will also offer comprehensive executive health checkups for early detection and preventive purposes.

The Korean Medical Center (KMC) is expected to become a leading regional healthcare destination for highly specialized medical services in Qatar and the GCC. As the first of its kind, the Korean Medical Center attracts leading healthcare providers under one roof and offers a comprehensive range of medical services and treatments in various healthcare fields.

The Korean Medical Center provides patient-centric services and prioritizes their well-being, following the Korean methodologies for comprehensive care. Located in the heart of Lusail City, specifically in Lusail Boulevard, the Korean Medical Center spans an area of over 30,000 square meters, raising the healthcare standards to exceptional levels in Qatar.