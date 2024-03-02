Amir Leaves Algiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Saturday.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Houari Boumediene International Airport by Minister of Health of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abelhak Saihi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria HE Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Naama, and members of the Qatari Embassy in Algiers.