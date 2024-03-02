Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's RO/ARO Exam Cancelled Over Allegations Of Paper Leak

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) RO/ARO exam was cancelled on Saturday amid allegations of paper leak. The exam was held on February 11 stands cancelled amid intense protests by the candidates who claimed that the question paper was copied using technology to create confusion about which paper was leaked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office announced the cancellation of the exam on Saturday and said a re-examination will be conducted in the next 6 months. The CM office also assured the candidates that the accused of the paper leak would be identified and strict action would be taken against them candidates launched sit in protests at Pathar Girija Ghar of Civil Lines in Prayagraj district and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the paper leak. While raising doubts on the intentions of the UP Public Service Commission, the candidates asked why a First Information Report (FIR) has not lodged in the case protestors told reporters that they have presented the UPPSC with evidence of the leak, but the commission is hesitating in taking any action in the matter forms three member probe commissionUnder pressure from the candidates, the UPPSC constituted a three-member commission to probe the allegations of the paper leak. As per the sources, the primary objective of the investigation commission is to determine the validity of allegations of paper leak and how it can impact the upcoming UPPSC RO/ARO Main examination, scheduled on July 28, the investigative committee seeks to ascertain the origin of the information breach, with a specific focus on the choice of examination venues. This aspect has come under intense scrutiny from candidates who claim there have been irregularities allegations of the paper leak despite the Commission having the authority to designate examination centers under the jurisdiction of district magistrates, there is a widespread occurrence in numerous districts where the influence of private schools and the administrative staff at the district magistrate offices results in the neglect of government and government-aided colleges a consequence, claimants contend that private institutions are unfairly favored and chosen as examination centers.
