Ramadan 2024 In India: When Does The Holiest Muslim Month Start? Check Time, Iftar Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is one of the holiest months for Muslims across the world. As the wars, communal tensions, and political unrest rage the world, Ramadan 2024 is the time for prayers and reflections. The exact Ramadan 2024 date varies each year because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle. The people are also curious about Ramadan Iftar and its timings in India across the world fast on the day of Ramadan from dawn to sunset, during which they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and engaging in sinful behavior. The pre-dawn meal before fasting begins is called Suhoor, and the meal to break the fast at sunset is called Ramadan Iftar 2024 date in IndiaThe Islamic lunar calendar follows the phases of the moon and every year Ramadan falls approximately 10 days earlier than the Gregorian calendar. Ramadan 2024 date in India is anticipated to start either on March 11 (Monday) or March 12 (Tuesday), contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Mecca crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and then usually a day later in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh 2024 Iftar timingsIftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. It is a significant moment during the holy month of Ramadan, and it begins with the consumption of dates and water, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad meal typically includes a variety of foods, including fruits, soup, salads, main dishes, and desserts. The specific dishes may vary based on local cultural and regional traditions timings of Iftar vary every day as they depend upon the sunset. The Muslim community keeps a close track of sunset timings during the month of Ramadan. In India, due to wide differences in geography, the timings of Iftar vary considerably.



MENAFN02032024007365015876ID1107925949