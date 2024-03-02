James Anderson Voices Disappointment Over Virat Kohli's Absence In England Test Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) James Anderson, the seasoned fast bowler for England, expressed that confronting the world's premier batsman, Virat Kohli, always presents a formidable challenge. Reacting to Kohli's withdrawal from the series, James Anderson, who has dismissed Kohli 10 times in the past, conveyed his disappointment, labelling Kohli's absence from this critical Test series as truly disconcerting. Anderson acknowledged the intense rivalry they share and highlighted Kohli's non-participation as a considerable disappointment.

Sharing his thoughts, Anderson stated, "Certainly, facing Virat Kohli, the world's best batsman, is something I always anticipate. However, it's disconcerting that Kohli won't be featuring in this Test series. We've had some memorable battles on the field over the years, and it's unfortunate that he won't be part of this series. Bowling against top-tier batsmen like him is consistently a challenging and fulfilling experience."

He continued, "While England cricket fans might appreciate Kohli's absence, recognising him as an exceptional player, from our standpoint, testing ourselves against such formidable batsmen is crucial. Bowling against Kohli has consistently posed a significant challenge. It's genuinely disappointing that he won't be participating in this series. We've respected the battles we've had over the years, and not just me, the entire team looks forward to competing against the world's best batsmen."

Beyond addressing Kohli's absence, Anderson commended Rohit Sharma's captaincy for leading India to victory in the recent Ranchi Test. He concluded, "Rohit Sharma and the Indian team performed exceptionally well to secure victory in the Test series. As we approach the 5th Test, India and England will recommence their battle on March 7th in Dharamshala."

Currently, India leads the series 3-1, and the 5th Test between England and India is scheduled to commence on March 7th. James Anderson aims to maintain his impressive bowling form and achieve the milestone of 700 Test wickets.

