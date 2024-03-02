Ishan Kishan Declined BCCI's Redemption Offer In England Test Series: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reportedly, Ishan Kishan declined an opportunity for redemption in the Test series against England offered by the BCCI, paving the way for Dhruv Jurel's heroic performance in Ranchi. Both Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from BCCI's annual retainers for neglecting orders to participate in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite Ishan Kishan being given a chance at redemption, he refused, leading to Jurel's remarkable showing in Ranchi, ultimately contributing to India's Test series victory against England. Kishan, who last played for India in November 2023, cited mental health fatigue during the South Africa tour in December, missing subsequent contests. Despite being omitted from the Test series, the Indian team management reportedly extended an offer for redemption, which Kishan turned down, citing unreadiness.

Jurel, seized the opportunity, showcased his talent in the third Test, contributing significantly with both bat and gloves, ultimately being named Player of the Match for his pivotal role in India's series-clinching victory in Ranchi.

