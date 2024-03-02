Abu Dhabi’S BAPS Temple Opens Its Doors To The Public With Strong Guidelines; You Won't Believe What's In, Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The grand Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi has been finally opened to the public after its inauguration by Indian PM Narendra Modi last month. The Pran Prathishta or inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir was followed by the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Ahead of the opening of the BAPS temple to the public in Abu Dhabi, the management set out strict guidelines including dress codes for visiting the temple. The long guidelines were shared on the BAPS website for the people. People in the UAE and the Gulf region have been eagerly waiting to visit the grand temple.

The strict guidelines read,“Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections.”

Pets are also not allowed in the temple premises and food and drinks brought from outside are also prohibited inside the BAPS temple. Drone enthusiasts were also given a blow as the management ruled that no drones would be allowed inside the temple.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple is the biggest Hindu temple in the Gulf region. UAE marked a significant shift in their outlook after allowing the building of the grand Hindu structure thus showcasing its policy of openness and accommodation of other cultures and religions. There are three other Hindu temples in Dubai as well.