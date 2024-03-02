Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding: Harshdeep Kaur Performs On Day 2, Sings Songs From 'Raees' And 'YJHD'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities had singer Harshdeep Kaur take center stage to serenade the guests with her enchanting melodies. A video shared by a paparazzo revealed she kicked off the second day of the festivities by singing some of her biggest hits.

Harshdeep Kaur's performance

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Harshdeep Kaur is seen enthralling the gathering with her rendition of the timeless track Kabira from the movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,' followed by the soul-stirring Zaalima from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Raees.' Her graceful presence and mellifluous voice garnered praise from social media users, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and admiration, accompanied by a flurry of heart emojis.

Harshdeep Kaur's social media post

Taking to Instagram to share her experience, Harshdeep expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform for the esteemed Ambani family amidst the picturesque surroundings of Jamnagar's Vantara. She shared a snapshot of her exquisite outfit, custom-made by designer Archana Kochhar, perfectly complementing the theme of the occasion. In her caption, she conveyed blessings and well wishes to the soon-to-be-wed couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, while reflecting on the joy of blending her music seamlessly with the ambiance of Vantara.

As the day unfolded, guests reveled in the unique experience of touring the wildlife rescue center, Vantara, immersing themselves in the theme of jungle fever with their attire. Reports suggest that the weekend festivities will witness performances from renowned artists, including B PRAAK and Diljit Dosanjh, promising an unforgettable musical extravaganza for all in attendance.