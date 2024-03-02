Viral Video: AAP's Somnath Bharti Allegedly Assaulted By Party Workers In Delhi; BJP Responds (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A viral video circulating on social media purportedly shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, the party's candidate for the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, allegedly being attacked by individuals claimed to be his own party workers in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

The incident occurred following the announcement of Bharti's candidature by the AAP, which unveiled its list of candidates for the forthcoming elections in Haryana and Delhi. In the video footage, Bharti appears to be surrounded by a group of people in Rajendra Nagar who proceed to assault him.

In the viral video, purportedly showing the incident involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, the mob surrounding him is claimed to consist of AAP workers. They can be heard chanting slogans against AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, shouting "Kejriwal haaye haaye."

Reports also suggest that Bharti, the MLA, faced allegations of assaulting his wife and was subsequently attacked by individuals identified as his own party workers. The assault reportedly took place in the presence of his security personnel.

Currently serving as the AAP MLA representing Malviya Nagar in Delhi, Somnath Bharti was rescued by security personnel and other party members after being surrounded by a crowd. This incident reportedly occurred following the announcement of AAP's candidate list for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Haryana and Delhi.

Bharti, who previously faced an ink attack during a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli in 2021 to inspect government school conditions, has been nominated by AAP to contest from New Delhi. Additionally, the party has nominated Kuldeep Kumar for East Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan for South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra for West Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party also shared the video on its official social media account and took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP said, "Kejriwal, your abusive candidate Somnath Bharti was thrashed by AAP workers, Is this true?"

A previous video circulating on social media depicted residents of Mathura Road blackening the face of Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on a signboard in the area. The footage showed several women climbing a ladder to blacken Atishi's face on the signboard, followed by beating the poster with bamboos and sticks.

Allegedly, residents in the area expressed grievances regarding waterlogging issues and directed their frustrations towards the AAP leader. They reportedly chanted slogans like "Atishi haaye haaye." Additionally, residents highlighted areas where waterlogging persisted outside their residences, necessitating them to navigate through the water to exit their homes.