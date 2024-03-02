Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 26 Leaders Who Won With Over 40% Margin In 2019 Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the run-up to the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, political fervour is on the rise as parties gear up for the electoral battle. Notably, 26 leaders from various parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, secured victories with substantial margins exceeding 40% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among them, only three leaders hail from parties other than the BJP.
The list of leaders who achieved landslide victories in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is as follows: CR Patil
(BJP) - Navsari, Gujarat - Margin: 689,668 votes (52.73%) Darshan Vikram Jardosh
(BJP) - Surat, Gujarat - Margin: 548,230 votes (51.31%) Sanjay Bhatia
(BJP) - Karnal, Haryana - Margin: 656,142 votes (50.44%) Kiren Rijiju
(BJP) - Arunachal West, Arunachal Pradesh - Margin: 174,843 votes (48.8%) Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy
(DMK) - Chennai South, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 461,518 votes (48.3%) Ranjanben Bhatt
(BJP) - Vadodara, Gujarat - Margin: 589,177 votes (48.2%) Krishna Pal
(BJP) - Faridabad, Haryana - Margin: 638,239 votes (48.09%) Rajkumar Chahar
(BJP) - Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh - Margin: 495,065 votes (47.73%) Kishan Kapoor
(BJP) - Kangra, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 477,623 votes (47.43%) Ashok Kumar Yadav
(BJP) - Madhubani, Bihar - Margin: 454,940 votes (47.21%) Gopal Shetty
(BJP) - Mumbai North, Maharashtra - Margin: 465,247 votes (47.01%) Subhash Chandra Baheria
(BJP) - Bhilwara, Rajasthan - Margin: 612,000 votes (46.7%) Velusamy P.
(DMK) - Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 538,972 votes (46.46%) Narendra Modi
(BJP) - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - Margin: 479,505 votes (45.22%) Diya Kumari
(BJP) - Rajsamand, Rajasthan - Margin: 551,916 votes (44.51%) Jayant Sinha
(BJP) - Hazaribagh, Jharkhand - Margin: 479,548 votes (44.36%) Thirunavukkarasar
(Congress) - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 459,286 votes (43.82%) Uday Pratap Singh
(BJP) - Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh - Margin: 553,682 votes (43.74%) Amit Shah
(BJP) - Gandhinagar, Gujarat - Margin: 557,014 votes (43.38%) Ram Swaroop Sharma
(BJP) - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 405,459 votes (43.07%) Ananthkumar Hegde
(BJP) - Uttara Kannada, Karnataka - Margin: 479,649 votes (41.58%) Sunil Kumar Singh
(BJP) - Chatra, Jharkhand - Margin: 377,871 votes (40.81%) Tirath Singh Rawat
(BJP) - Garhwal, Uttarakhand - Margin: 302,669 votes (40.75%) Anurag Singh Thakur
(BJP) - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 399,572 votes (40.41%) Ramakant Bhargava
(BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh - Margin: 503,084 votes (40.24%) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
(BJP) - West Delhi - Margin: 578,486 votes (40.13%)
