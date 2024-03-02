Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 26 Leaders Who Won With Over 40% Margin In 2019 Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the run-up to the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, political fervour is on the rise as parties gear up for the electoral battle. Notably, 26 leaders from various parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, secured victories with substantial margins exceeding 40% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among them, only three leaders hail from parties other than the BJP.

The list of leaders who achieved landslide victories in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is as follows:

(BJP) - Navsari, Gujarat - Margin: 689,668 votes (52.73%)(BJP) - Surat, Gujarat - Margin: 548,230 votes (51.31%)(BJP) - Karnal, Haryana - Margin: 656,142 votes (50.44%)(BJP) - Arunachal West, Arunachal Pradesh - Margin: 174,843 votes (48.8%)(DMK) - Chennai South, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 461,518 votes (48.3%)(BJP) - Vadodara, Gujarat - Margin: 589,177 votes (48.2%)(BJP) - Faridabad, Haryana - Margin: 638,239 votes (48.09%)(BJP) - Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh - Margin: 495,065 votes (47.73%)(BJP) - Kangra, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 477,623 votes (47.43%)(BJP) - Madhubani, Bihar - Margin: 454,940 votes (47.21%)(BJP) - Mumbai North, Maharashtra - Margin: 465,247 votes (47.01%)(BJP) - Bhilwara, Rajasthan - Margin: 612,000 votes (46.7%)(DMK) - Dindigul, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 538,972 votes (46.46%)(BJP) - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - Margin: 479,505 votes (45.22%)(BJP) - Rajsamand, Rajasthan - Margin: 551,916 votes (44.51%)(BJP) - Hazaribagh, Jharkhand - Margin: 479,548 votes (44.36%)(Congress) - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu - Margin: 459,286 votes (43.82%)(BJP) - Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh - Margin: 553,682 votes (43.74%)(BJP) - Gandhinagar, Gujarat - Margin: 557,014 votes (43.38%)(BJP) - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 405,459 votes (43.07%)(BJP) - Uttara Kannada, Karnataka - Margin: 479,649 votes (41.58%)(BJP) - Chatra, Jharkhand - Margin: 377,871 votes (40.81%)(BJP) - Garhwal, Uttarakhand - Margin: 302,669 votes (40.75%)(BJP) - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh - Margin: 399,572 votes (40.41%)(BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh - Margin: 503,084 votes (40.24%)(BJP) - West Delhi - Margin: 578,486 votes (40.13%)